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J’khand HC cancels 1959 tribal land transfer to Munjal family

Jharkhand High Court ruled against the Munjal family's claim to land, citing fraud on tribal laws, restoring it to original heirs under CNT Act protections.

Updated on: May 06, 2026 10:23 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Ranchi
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In a landmark judgment reinforcing the protective nature of the Chotanagpur Tenancy (CNT) Act, the Jharkhand High Court dismissed a petition by the Munjal family seeking to retain 2.90 acres of prime land near Medica Hospital in village Booty.

J’khand HC cancels 1959 tribal land transfer to Munjal family

The court ruled that the original permission to sell the land, granted by the deputy commissioner in 1959, was “void ab initio” and an “egregious fraud” on tribal protection laws.

The case, Prakash Munjal & Ors. vs. State of Jharkhand, centered on a 1959 transaction where ancestors of the Munjal family purchased land from Ram and Somra Pahan. The then deputy commissioner sanctioned the sale under Section 49 of the CNT Act, accepting the Pahans’ plea that they needed funds to “purchase bullocks” and release other mortgaged paddy fields. However, Justice Deepak Roshan’s bench observed that Section 49 strictly limits the transfer of tribal land to specific “reasonable and sufficient purposes,” such as charitable, religious, or educational use.

“The order granting permission is a glaringly, conspicuously, and extraordinarily bad act of deception... it is a flagrant violation that shakes the conscience of the court,” the judgment stated.

The ruling emphasises that the CNT Act is a “beneficial piece of social legislation” designed to protect “gullible” tribal communities from exploitation. The court reiterated that the state’s duty was to ensure tribal lands did not pass into non-tribal hands through “unscrupulous devices.”

With this order, the 2.90-acre plot in Ranchi’s Sadar area is set to be restored to the legal heirs of the original raiyat, Bipta Pahan, marking the end of a legal battle spanning generations.

High court advocate Amar Kumar Sinha, who argued on behalf of the Munjal family, confirmed the order was given on May 1 and uploaded on the Jharkhand High Court website on May 4. He said he had advised his client to challenge the order.

“I have advised my client to challenge the order in court. The limitation for hearing the dispute under the CNT Act is 12 years. Apart from this, once the HC decided the matter in favour of my client,” Sinha said.

 
Home / Cities / Ranchi / J’khand HC cancels 1959 tribal land transfer to Munjal family
Home / Cities / Ranchi / J’khand HC cancels 1959 tribal land transfer to Munjal family
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