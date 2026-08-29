The health department on Saturday sounded an alert after at least eight people tested positive for H1N1 influenza, commonly known as swine flu, people aware of the development said.

J’khand health dept sounds alert after 8 test positive for swine flu

The department has issued an advisory to all district civil surgeons, medical colleges and district surveillance officials, asking them to remain vigilant, screen suspected cases and keep isolation wards ready at hospitals.

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“There is no panic situation so far. The alert was issued only to spread awareness among the public and encourage precautionary measures in advance. However, people should take even a normal fever seriously and seek proper medical treatment,” said Shashi Prakash Jha, director, National Health Mission (NHM).

Department officials said, of 11 samples examined, eight tested positive for the H1N1 virus at Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

Cases of influenza A (H1N1) and H3N2 seasonal influenza have been reported in several states, including Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

A release from the health department stated that under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), daily monitoring of ILI (influenza-like illness) and SARI (severe acute respiratory infections) cases across the state and reporting on the IHIP portal are being ensured.

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{{^usCountry}} Testing facilities for Influenza A H1N1 and H3N2 have been made available at RIMS, Ranchi, and MGM, Jamshedpur. “Instructions have been issued to designate an isolation ward with at least 10 beds in all district hospitals and medical colleges for treating suspected and infected patients,” the release said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Testing facilities for Influenza A H1N1 and H3N2 have been made available at RIMS, Ranchi, and MGM, Jamshedpur. “Instructions have been issued to designate an isolation ward with at least 10 beds in all district hospitals and medical colleges for treating suspected and infected patients,” the release said. {{/usCountry}}

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The hospitals have been directed to ensure adequate arrangements for PPE kits, masks, triple-layer masks, essential medicines, oxygen equipment, and ventilators in hospitals. Mandatory screening will be conducted for patients visiting hospital OPDs with symptoms of ILI and SARI, it added.

According to the health department’s advisory, the elderly, children up to the age of five, pregnant women, and individuals suffering from serious chronic illnesses are more susceptible to this infection and require special care.

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