J’khand launches mask checking drive amid rising Covid cases Intro: Sixteen shops get notices for flouting norms

Amid gradual spike in Covid-19 cases in Jharkhand, a fresh mask checking and Covid protocol implementation drive kicked off across the state on Thursday on directive of the state health department, an official said
By Sanjoy Dey, Ranchi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:07 PM IST
Mask checking drive was launched in different districts of the state including Ranchi where state’s 60% Covid active cases have been recorded. The drive in Ranchi was led by the deputy commissioner (DC) Chhavi Ranjanj from Mahatma Gandhi road.

The DC appealed business community to follow Covid guidelines and also make the consumers to follow them as number of cases is on rise. Reiterating the slogan ‘No mask, no entry,’ he warned the traders that they might face action under Disaster Management Act,2005, if they allow customers in their shops without masks.

“Covid cases are rising again in the state. So, ensure no consumer enter the shop without mask. Besides, ensure proper social distancing of customers inside the shop. Keep arrangement of sanitizers in shop,” Ranjan told a shopkeeper at MG Road.

According to the Covid bulletin of state health department, weekly positivity rate soared to 0.48% in between March 8-14 from 0.30% between February 15-21. The state has 599 Covid-19 active cases, of which 361 active cases recorded in Ranchi. Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday evening hinted for tightening the noose in a bid to check spike in Covid cases in Ranchi.

The DC visited the shops of footwear, garments, jewellery and stationeries and said, “Shop keepers need to ensure sanitisation of customers’ hands frequently before they touch anything in the store,” he said.

The DC also appealed the people of Ranchi to follow the social distancing, mask and sanitization (SMS) norms in a bid to check the rise of cases.

In another drive, Ranchi sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Sameera S issued notice to 16 business establishments for violating the Covid-19 protocols. In a bid to ensure strict implementation of the protocols, the administration’s team also launched checking drive at different business establishments and malls.

They issued notice to three shops at Nucleus Mall, four at Panchwati Plaza, three each at Atal Vendor Market, Hari Om Tower and Circular road.

