J’khand’s new employment policy: Chorus to expand list of regional languages grows louder

Demand to add more languages to the list of regional languages that could be opted by candidates for job examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) is gathering steam, with more voices from within the ruling constituents coming out with such demands.

Pradeep Yadav, five-term legislator from Poraiyahat in Santhal Parganas, who joined the Congress after the 2019 assembly polls following a split in JVM(P), met chief minister Hemant Soren on Saturday and urged him to include Bhojpuri and Angika in the list of regional languages notified by the JSSC as mandatory papers.

“While the new policy would be of immense help in providing job to the locals, a section of youth could be left out as Bhojpuri and Angika are spoken by a big population even in the urban areas of Santhal Pargans,” said Yadav.

Yadav, a former minister, also urged the government to increase the reservation for other backward classes (OBC) to 27 per cent, which was a promise made by the alliance of JMM, Congress and RJD in the last assembly polls during which the combine came to power.

Yadav’s demand comes a day after water resources minister and JJM general secretary Mithilesh Thakur made a similar pitch for Bhojpuri and Magahi.

The state cabinet on Thursday cleared proposals amending the employment eligibility and syllabus for the examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) for grade III and IV government jobs.

While the new policy replaces the two-stage examination conducted by the JSSC till now with a one examination, it also made it mandatory that anyone who does not belong to the reserved categories notified in the state would have to have mandatorily passed class Xth and XIIth from a school within the state in order to apply for a job offered by the JSSC.

The new examination pattern makes it mandatory to clear a language paper from a given list of 12 regional languages including tribal languages besides Bangla, Odiya and Urdu. While Hindi and English paper would be qualifying papers, the marks obtained in opted regional language paper would be added up in order to make the merit list.

