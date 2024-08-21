JMM a closed chapter now in my life, says Champai Soren

Jharkhand’s water resources, technical and higher education minister, Champai Soren, said on Wednesday that the chapter of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) in his life “was now closed”, and he would set out on a tour of the entire state, organising people and “exploring new like-minded political friends”. Former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren addresses a public rally at a village in Seraikela-Kharsawan on Wednesday. (PTI)

“I had announced on July 3, the day I was made to resign, that I would now start a new chapter in my political journey. I did express my pain, agony, and overwhelming emotions on my social media platforms like X and Facebook. I don’t want to repeat it. I will now set out on a tour of the entire Jharkhand, building organization and exploring new like-minded political friends,” Champai Soren told HT at his native village Jilinggora, 37 km from Jamshedpur in Seraikela-Kharsawan district, on Wednesday.

When reminded that he had yet to resign from the Hemant Soren government and the JMM, the 68-year-old veteran of the Jharkhand separate state movement said that it, too, would happen as per his programme at the right time.

“The chapter of JMM in my life is now closed. There’s no way to return to the party, which I had nurtured with my blood and sweat for the past 45 years in Kolhan and other parts of Jharkhand. My new chapter has started, and more chapters will be added as I speak to the people in the state during the course,” said Champai Soren, often fondly called the ‘Jharkhand Tiger’ by his supporters.

When reminded that many senior JMM leaders still consider him the senior-most leader and want him in JMM, Champai said he was thankful to all of them, but there’s no going back.

Champai also confirmed that there had been no conversation with Shibu Soren or chief minister Hemant Soren regarding his decision.

He said he was thinking of exiting politics on his way back from Delhi on Tuesday. “But the way over a thousand people welcomed me at Baheragora and then a few thousand more at the Kandra Chowk, I changed my mind,” said Champai.

“Now you can see the crowd here—gram pradhans, desh parganas, majhis, mundas (traditional village heads), women, and youths at such short notice. I will continue to fight for the rights, dignity, and prosperity of tribals, Dalits, backward classes, the poor, and the downtrodden. I was a labour leader and secured permanent jobs for over 10,000 people in Jamshedpur and Adityapur Industrial Area,” Champai said.

Asked why he suddenly went to Delhi, the former chief minister said he went to see his grandchildren and celebrate Raksha Bandhan with his sons and daughters.

“I didn’t meet any Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader there or in Kolkata,” asserted Champai.

When reminded about speculations of his joining the BJP and its NDA ally Hindustani Awami Party (HAM) leader Jeetan Ram Manjhi welcoming him into the NDA, the incumbent state water resources minister said, “I thank and wish the best to all my well-wishers.”

The Jilinggora village shunned JMM flags from the day Champai Soren went to Delhi via Kolkata on Sunday. Most of the villagers and the crowds coming from other places said that they were with Champai Soren in whatever decision he had taken.

“We all understand the pain he has been going through in parting ways from a party he started his journey with from the jungles, fighting for the Jharkhand separate state movement in the ‘70s and ‘80s. We are and will be with him. People from constituencies like Kharswan, far-off Manoharpur, Ichagarh, etc., have come today. The entire JMM organization will shift here with him,” Sangeeta Soren, Seraikela-Kharsawan district president of JMM’s women’s wing, told HT.

Contacted, JMM state spokesperson Manoj Pandey told HT that now that Champai has announced his disconnection from the party, “the people of Jharkhand will also cut all their ties with him henceforth”.

“Whatever connection he has with the people is because of JMM. No leader should nurture any misgivings that they are bigger than the party and the organization. Whosoever has thought so, their fate is well known. History is witness to it. So, Champai Soren should learn from history and correct himself; there is still time,” said Pandey over the phone from Ranchi on Wednesday.