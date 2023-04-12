JMM seeks apology from BJP MP over his Lokpal, EC remark

The ruling JMM in Jharkhand on Wednesday sought apology from BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for his comment regarding the case against Soren family before Lokpal and claimi that he would ensure assembly elections in the state happen before time, along with the Lok Sabha polls next year.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey. (HT Photo)

“The union home minister and BJP leaders should explain if Lokpal and Election Commission work as per directions of Nishikant Dubey. His statement is a direct attack on democracy and a clear sign how institutions are being subverted by BJP,” JMM general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya said at a press conference.

Supriyo said they were also taking legal advice and would act accordingly of Dubey fails to tender an apology.

Addressing the party workers at BJP’s protest in Ranchi on Tuesday, Dubey had vowed to ensure that the family of chief minister Hemant Soren landed in jail.

Exhorting party workers to ensure they reach the state secretariat despite the heavy police deployment, Dubey had said, “If your reach there, I promise you two things. First, the matter related to case against Hemant Soren in Lokpal is up for hearing in high court on April 13. I would ensure the entire Soren family goes to jail. Secondly, assembly elections in state are scheduled six months after Lok Sabha polls. We will create so much pressure on Election Commission that assembly elections are conducted six months before time.”

BJP, meanwhile, defended its parliamentarian.

“Thee remarks need to be taken in larger context. Every complainant claims he would ensure conviction of the accused. There is strong evidence that we all know the Soren family would land in jail. And as far as the election is concerned, we know elections would happen early because this government has lost confidence of people. It would not complete its term and fall under its own weight,” BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said.