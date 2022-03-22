Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lalu suffering from heart, kidney ailments, to be shifted to AIIMS: Doctor

Updated on Mar 22, 2022 03:25 PM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav is facing some heart and kidney-related issues and would have to be shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, a senior doctor said on Tuesday.

The former Bihar chief minister and Railways minister is currently serving his jail term in the fodder scam case. He is undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Jharkhand capital Ranchi.

RIMS director Kameshwar Prasad said a review of Yadav's health condition by the institute's medical board showed that he has issues in his heart and kidney.

"After the medical board reviewed Yadav's health condition, it was found that he has issues in his heart and kidney. He is being sent to AIIMS Delhi for better treatment. The jail officials will decide (the date)," the RIMS director said.

Yadav was sentenced to five years of imprisonment in the 139-crore Doranda treasury case, which is related to the fodder scam of 1996. A fine of 60 lakh was also imposed on the RJD head.

This is the fifth such case in the fodder scam in which he had been named. The scam was related to illegal withdrawals worth crores from various government treasuries for fictitious expenditure on fodder and other requirements for cattle when Yadav was serving as the chief minister of Bihar.

On March 11, the Jharkhand high court had deferred the hearing on his bail plea to April 1.

His son and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has said the latest jail term given to his father is a vindictive move for his fight against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“If Lalu Ji would have shaken hands with the BJP, he would have been called Raja Harishchandra, but today he is fighting against the RSS-BJP. Hence, he is facing imprisonment. We will not get scared with this,” Tejaswi said last month.

(With agency inputs)

 

