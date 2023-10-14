Local seek removal of Baidyanath temple manager citing criminal past, corruption

The management of Baidyanath temple in Jharkhand’s Deoghar districthas landed in controversy after a section of local residents, including Pandas and others, knocked on the doors of authorities, including Jharkhand governor and assembly Speaker, to remove the chief manager, Ramesh Parihast, from his post, alleging that the man has a criminal background and is involved in corruption.

The Baidyanath temple in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district (HT File)

A four-page letter to the governor by a local, which is in possession of Hindustan Times, suggested that there are criminal cases against the chief manager under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 379, 498, 506, 341, 420, 467, 468, 498, at different police stations, and is involved in extortion and types of financial irregularities.

The letter levelling allegations not only demanded the dismissal of Parihast from his post but also demanded a Jharkhand Administrative Service officer to run the temple fairly.

A local resident familiar with the development confirmed the situation, saying Parihast has always been in controversy over various issues.

“The deputy commissioner had once removed him from his post when he had misbehaved with a lady legislator, Amba Prasad, and the legislator raised the issue in the assembly. But after a few months, he returned to his post.”

When contacted, Parihast denied the allegations, saying, “All the matters are old.”

He stated he has “received a clean chit in all cases and that he has helped many VIPs in darshan and all know him properly.”

He stated that he held two persons, Shakti Nath Falhari and Bhakti Nath Falhari, for campaigning against him.

When contacted, both the Falhari men supported the letters to the authority.

“Parihast is worse than Ram Rahim. If a probe is done fairly, he will land in trouble. Despite a monthly salary of hardly ₹35,000 per month, he has properties worth crores. He does not deposit the donation in the temple fund and uses it as personal property,” said Shakti Nath Falahari.

Bhakti Nath Falahari, a priest at Radha Krishna Mandir, echoed Shakti, saying the temple needs proper attention, and a full-time administrative officer will be of great help.

