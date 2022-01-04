Mandatory free Covid test upon arrival at Ranchi airport. Check who are exempted

Ranchi airport on Tuesday announced new guidelines for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) test requirement amid rapid spread of Omicron variant. The Airport Authority of India (AAI) for Ranchi’s Birsa Munda Airport said that all air travellers entering Jharkhand would require to undergo a free Covid-19 test upon arrival.

Travellers carrying a negative RTPCR report obtained within 72 hours from arrival will be exempted from the Covid-19 test at the airport. Those with a fully vaccinated certificate received at least 15 days prior to travel will also not require to undergo the free Covid test.

“All passengers coming to the Jharkhand needs to undergo Free COVID Test on arrivals@aaiRanchiApt,” the official handle of AAI for Ranchi airport tweeted.

“If traveler carry -ve RTPCR Report (within 72 hrs.)/Fully Vaccination Certificate (Atleast 15 days earlier), they'll be exempted for the latter test,” it added.

The announcement comes a day after the Jharkhand government imposed fresh restrictions in view of rising Covid cases. All educational institutions, high footfall places like gyms, parks, swimming pools and tourist spots will remain closed while markets, barring medical shops, bars and restaurants, will be shut after 8pm.

"The recent surge in the cases are very worrying. Actually we don't know what form this new wave would actually take. Certain decisions have been taken today in meeting chaired by the chief minister to contain spread of the virus. Any further decision would be taken as per the new developments," state health and disaster management minister Banna Gupta told reporters after a meeting chaired by chief minister Hemant Soren.

The educational institutions, however, would be allowed to do administrative work with 50 per cent attendance. The state government has also capped participation in weddings and funerals to 100 people.

