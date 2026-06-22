Police detained three suspects after a 26-yr-old woman reported missing under Argora police station in the state capital on June 19 was recovered dead with her bones broken at more than 42 places from Tupudana on Sunday, people aware of the development said on Monday.

Missing woman recovered dead with ‘bones broken in 42 places’; police detain 3 suspects

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The body was lying on the road near a forest close to Siri village. She sustained injuries to her waist, face, and other body parts. A villager from Siri, who was taking family members to the hospital, spotted the body on the road and informed the police with the help of other villagers.

A police official close to the matter said the brutality was exposed during the primary investigation and observation of doctors during autopsy at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

“During the investigation, police found evidence of sexual assault in the nearby bushes, as a condom packet and the woman’s undergarments were discovered there. It appears that after the assault, the woman was brought to a rocky area and murdered. During autopsy doctors observed bones broken at 42 places suggesting that she was intentionally mowed down by a vehicle several times,” the police official said requesting anonymity.

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{{^usCountry}} Hatia DSP Neeraj Kumar however said they were yet to receive the autopsy report. “No one has been arrested so far. The probe is still on. A formal autopsy report is still pending. In this situation nothing can be said conclusively on the matter.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hatia DSP Neeraj Kumar however said they were yet to receive the autopsy report. “No one has been arrested so far. The probe is still on. A formal autopsy report is still pending. In this situation nothing can be said conclusively on the matter.” {{/usCountry}}

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SP (city) Paras Rana said, “Probe is on,” without going into the details of the case.

Sharing details about the woman , a police official close to the matter said: “She used to sell golgappas at Argora Chowk. She is a native of Garu in Latehar. Her husband works at Chatra.”

The police official said her husband registered a missing case on June 19 at Argora police station after she did not respond to his calls despite several attempts.

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