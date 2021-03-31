National level hockey tournament postponed after 11 players test Covid positive

Strap: Five players from Chandigarh team, six from Jharkhand team and a coach found Covid-19 positive; the national women hockey championship was scheduled to begin from April 3 in Simdega district

The 11th Hockey India junior women’s national championship 2021, that was scheduled to begin from April 3 in Simdega district, was postponed after 11 players and a coach was found infected with coronavirus, officials said on Wednesday.

Five players from Chandigarh team and six from Jharkhand were found infected after their test was conducted on Tuesday. Chandigarh was the first to arrive Jharkhand on Tuesday morning. Simdega deputy commissioner (DC) Sushant Gaurav said, “As per norms, members of the Chandigarh team underwent Covid-19 test on Tuesday and five them were found positive for the infection. Since Jharkhand players welcomed them on their arrival, the state players also underwent the test and six of them were found infected.”

A total of 26 teams from across the country were scheduled to take part in the national event. As per protocols, players, coaches and staff were required to undergo Covid-19 test before participating in the event, officials said.

Tournament organisers and coaches also underwent the test. “A coach from Simdega was found positive. However, viral load in all cases is very low. So, we are very hopeful of their fast recovery,” the DC said.

Hockey India was informed about the development on Wednesday morning. “Hockey India has decided to postpone the championship till further notice,” he said.

Gaurav said all the infected persons will be shifted to Women’s College, Jaldega, which has been converted into Covid-19 care hospital. The teams that were scheduled to arrive on Wednesday were also asked to return, he said.

After the successful event of sub-junior women hockey championship, Hockey India allotted the junior women national championship also to Simdega. The championship was scheduled to be held from April 3 to 12.

Hockey India president Gyanendro Ningombam, in a press communiqué issued on Wednesday, said in light of the rising number of Covid-19 cases and after advice from the local state authorities, Hockey India in consultation with the host, Hockey Jharkhand, arrived at the decision to postpone the tournament.

“Hockey Jharkhand received tremendous support from the state government to host the recently concluded 11th Hockey India sub junior women National Championship 2021. However, with new protocols and guidelines in the state to combat the rapid rise of cases, it was in the best interest of the players that this decision was taken. For Hockey India, player safety is paramount.”