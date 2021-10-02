Home / Cities / Ranchi News / New high court building to be completed soon: Jharkhand govt to HC
New high court building to be completed soon: Jharkhand govt to HC

File photo of Jharkhand high court. (HT)
File photo of Jharkhand high court. (HT)
Published on Oct 02, 2021 01:09 PM IST
PTI | , Ranchi

The Jharkhand government on Friday informed the high court that the pending work of the under-construction new HC building will be completed soon.

The Building Construction Department said that the Bill of Quantities has been finalised and the financial bid from prospective bidders is yet to be opened.

Bill of Quantities or BOQ is a document formulated in the construction industry to specify materials, labour and cost.

The division bench of Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad and Ratnaker Bhengra, while hearing the public interest litigation filed by advocate Rajeev Kumar, ordered the state government to file a status report in the matter.

The case will be heard again on October 7.

Kumar had filed the PIL in 2018 exposing alleged anomalies in the construction work of the new high court which is now being investigated by the anti-corruption bureau. 

