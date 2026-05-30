New Delhi, The National Institute of Advanced Manufacturing Technology, Ranchi, is playing a significant role in India's push to become a global manufacturing hub and is emerging as a key pillar in the country's "developed India" vision, NIAMT Chancellor Arun Kumar Jha said on Friday.

NIAMT emerging as key pillar of India's manufacturing push, says institute's chancellor

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The institute, earlier known as the National Institute of Foundry and Forge Technology , was established in 1966 and functions as a centrally funded deemed-to-be university under the Ministry of Education.

For nearly six decades, it has been training students from Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal and other eastern states, providing technical education and employment opportunities, according to a statement issued by the NIAMT.

Jha said, "India can become a global manufacturing leader only when its youth are trained according to the evolving needs of modern industries. NIAMT is committed to preparing technically skilled and industry-ready professionals who can contribute to the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat."

He further said students are being trained in advanced areas such as robotics, automation, artificial intelligence, CNC technology and Industry 4.0 to make them globally competitive.

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{{^usCountry}} The institute, spread over a fully residential 60-acre campus, has state-of-the-art laboratories and industrial infrastructure. Students are trained in foundry, forging, automobile manufacturing, heavy engineering and defence production, the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The institute, spread over a fully residential 60-acre campus, has state-of-the-art laboratories and industrial infrastructure. Students are trained in foundry, forging, automobile manufacturing, heavy engineering and defence production, the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the institute, leading companies, including Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, JSW, Vedanta and Maruti Suzuki, regularly recruit its students due to its industry-oriented curriculum.

The NIAMT has also announced admissions for the upcoming academic session.

B.Tech admissions will be conducted through JEE Main via JoSAA and CSAB counselling, while M.Tech admissions will be held through CCMT and institute-level notifications, the statement said.

In addition, applications are open for the 18-month advanced diploma courses in foundry and forging technology, with the last date for submission being May 31. Candidates with B.Sc, engineering diploma or B.Tech qualifications are eligible to apply through the institute's official website niamt.ac.in.

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Selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend of ₹3,000, the statement said.

Claiming a "100 per cent placement record", the institute said the programme offers a strong opportunity for the youth aiming to build careers in the core manufacturing sector, adding that it is focused on developing skilled manpower aligned with the vision of a developed and self-reliant India.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.