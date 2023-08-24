News / Cities / Ranchi News / 4 deaths in 4 days triggers panic in Jharkhand’s Maoist insurgency-hit area

ByDebashish Sarkar
Aug 24, 2023 10:21 AM IST

Four deaths in four days have triggered panic in the forested villages of Maoist insurgency-hit Kolhan forest division of Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district. Police said Maoists killed two of them calling them informers.

Police said the Maoists were desperate. (HT PHOTO)
A 45-year-old man body’s with the head crushed with heavy stones was recovered on Wednesday. Police identified him as Rasiya Pradhan and said he was killed late on Tuesday.

Police superintendent Ashutosh Shekhar cited their preliminary inquiry and said no Maoist link has been found in the murder so far. “Further investigation is on.”

Maoists earlier killed Supai Mundkan, 48, by slitting his throat after branding him as a police informer late on Monday night. His body was recovered on Tuesday. Mundkan and his elder brother were beaten with sticks before Maoists slit Mundkan’s throat.

The Maoists left a poster near his body warning villagers against working for the police. “This will be the fate of whosoever works as police informer or SPO [special police officer]. Surrender to us and we will forgive,” it said.

Shekhar said Mundken had nothing to do with the police. “Another innocent villager lost his life to Maoist desperation.”

A 45-year-old alleged Maoist sympathiser Arjun Surin’s body was also found hanging from a tree on Monday morning. Unconfirmed reports said the Maoists also abducted another villager.

Twelve civilians and three security personnel have been killed in Maoist violence in the Kolhan forest division over the last 10 months.

Police said the Maoists were desperate after they were forced to retreat from their Sarjamburu camp and the destruction of their new headquarters and 11 bunkers near Husipi village during an ongoing police operation.

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Debashish Sarkar

    Debashish Sarkar is a special correspondent based in Jamshedpur. He has been covering government, administration, politics and crime among other things.

