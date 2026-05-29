Ranchi, The Jharkhand Police has arrested the 'chief commander' of the banned People's Liberation Front of India , a splinter group of the Maoists, who carried a bounty of ₹10 lakh, a senior official said on Friday. PLFI 'chief commander' carrying ₹10 lakh bounty arrested in Jharkhand

The accused, identified as Amrit Horo , alias Mecho, alias Surya, was arrested on Thursday during a raid in Mahugaon forest area within Ranchi district's Lapung police station limits, following a tip-off that he, along with some associates, had assembled there to execute a crime, the official said.

"Based on information, a special squad comprising the Quick Response Team and other police personnel conducted a raid, cordoned off the area and arrested Horo. At least 50 criminal cases are pending against him in several districts, including Chaibasa, Khunti, Gumla and Ranchi," Ranchi SSP Rakesh Ranjan said.

An automatic pistol, four cartridges, three mobile phones and a pamphlet of the outfit were recovered from his possession, Ranjan said.

The officer said after the arrest of Dinesh Gope and the killing of Martin Kerketta in an encounter, Horo had been leading the banned outfit.

He described Horo's arrest as the final nail in the coffin for the PLFI.

The SSP said police are interrogating him to arrest his other associates.

A total of 27 Maoists, including several senior commanders, had surrendered before the police in Ranchi on May 21.

Among the surrendered Maoists, seven were 'sub-zonal commanders', including Sagen Aangariya alias Dokol , wanted in 123 cases; Gadi Munda alias Gulshan , wanted in 48 cases, and Nagendra Munda alias Prabhant Munda , who was wanted in 38 criminal cases.

Six 'area commanders' also laid down arms. Of the seven, five carried a reward of ₹5 lakh each.

On May 23, two Naxals, including Shiva Narayan Singh alias Shiva, a 'sub-zonal commander' of the banned outfit Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad , were arrested in Latehar district.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.