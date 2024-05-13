PMLA court rejects former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren’s regular bail petition

A Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Jharkhand on Monday rejected a regular bail petition of former chief minister Hemant Soren, who has been lodged at Birsa Munda Central Jail since February 1 in a money laundering case, people aware of the development said. Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren. (File)

The case involves illegal dealing of tribal land behind DAV School, Bariatu in the heart of state capital Ranchi.

An advocate close to Soren said that he prayed for bail in a petition filed on April 15, saying there was no documentary evidence against him for having a benami property behind DAV, Bariatu, and his arrest was done on the basis of statements of others.

Soren through his petition submitted that the tribal land, which is termed as his benami property, is in the possession of its real owner and it was ensured by the state government as soon as the matter came to its knowledge. He said the entire action against him was politically motivated.

“ED countered the bail petition saying a prosecution complaint has been filed against Soren with proper evidence and the trial court has also taken cognisance in the matter. ED submitted in the court that granting bail to Soren will not be in the interest of justice as he is influential and had never cooperated in the investigation,” said a civil court lawyer familiar with the case.

According to the lawyer, ED further said that it has all necessary evidence suggesting that 8.66 acre tribal land behind DAV School, Bariatu, is Soren’s ‘benami property’, which he purchased using money he earned by illegal businesses with the help of his architect friend Vinod Singh, circle sub-inspector of Badgain circle Bhanu Pratap Prasad (now suspended), Hilarius Kachhap (now late) and Rajkumar Pahan.

“ED said there is every possibility of misuse of bail as he had attempted to wash his hand from the property using his official position and influence and made all attempts to create hindrance in the probe when the matter came under the purview of ED probe,” the lawyer added.

The court had reserved its judgement on May 4 after accepting written arguments from both sides.

Soren’s advocate Pradeep Chandra on Monday confirmed the court order rejecting the bail. The details of the order are not available yet.