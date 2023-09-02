70 days on, students await reopening of Ranchi University central library

The central library of Ranchi University (RU), which provides a study environment for several hundred students coming from different parts of Jharkhand, has been closed for more than 70 days, and there is no one to indicate when the library will reopen.

The central library of Ranchi University (RU) has been closed for more than 70 days (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A short visit to the library campus in Morabadi, in the heart of the state capital, suggests that it is nothing more than a showpiece for students. Besides deploying a guard at the library entrance to prevent students from entering the study room, the university has taken no further action to ensure its reopening.

Yogesh Chandra Bharti, a student of the tribal and regional language department, supported this observation and told Hindustan Times that the library was closed since a student named Mantosh Bedia died after peeling plaster from the library balcony fell on him on June 14.

“While parking his bicycle outside the library, the building’s plaster fell apart. Bedia was seriously injured after being hit by it, and he later succumbed to his injuries. Following this incident, the library was closed for security reasons. However, the situation now is that neither the library is being reopened nor has repair work commenced,” Bharti said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bharti added, “As the library remains closed, it has become difficult for students to find a suitable place to study since private libraries charge ₹1000 to ₹1200 per month per student, which is unaffordable. Students used to study at the RU library for free.”

Teklal Mahto, a computer science student at the Cambridge Institute of Technology who also relies on the library, echoed Bharti’s sentiments.

“One can easily imagine the lack of respect for higher education. At a time when students are preparing for combined graduate-level competitive examinations, the library is closed,” Mahto said.

RU’s vice-chancellor (VC), Ajit Kumar Sinha, could not be reached for comment.

Students’ Welfare (DSW) dean Sudesh Sahu redirected the question regarding the library’s reopening to the chairman of the College Development Council (CCDC), Prakash Jha.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, Jha also expressed his inability to provide a specific reopening date but assured that the university was committed to reopening the library soon.

“We have requested the officers of Ranchi Building Division-1 of the state building construction department to prepare an estimate for the repair of the library building. The said division has submitted the estimate for technical approval. Once the process is finalised, the university will allocate funds for the repair work. Although it is challenging to provide a deadline, we expect the technical approval to be granted next week,” Jha said, emphasizing the university’s seriousness about the issue.

RU’s central library is an essential resource for poor students, offering more than 90,000 textbooks, 10,000 reference books, 350 PhD theses, and fully operational Information and Library Network (INFLIBNET) facilities and peaceful study rooms.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}