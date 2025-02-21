Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.06 °C, check weather forecast for February 21, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on February 21, 2025 here.
The temperature in Ranchi today, on February 21, 2025, is 28.34 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.06 °C and 29.69 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 22% and the wind speed is 22 km/h. The sun rose at 06:17 AM and will set at 05:47 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, February 22, 2025, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.91 °C and 30.32 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 25%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 182.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 22, 2025
|28.34
|Sky is clear
|February 23, 2025
|28.30
|Sky is clear
|February 24, 2025
|28.12
|Broken clouds
|February 25, 2025
|28.70
|Sky is clear
|February 26, 2025
|28.83
|Sky is clear
|February 27, 2025
|29.96
|Sky is clear
|February 28, 2025
|32.51
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 21, 2025
