 Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.9 °C, check weather forecast for June 30, 2024
Sunday, Jun 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.9 °C, check weather forecast for June 30, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jun 30, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on June 30, 2024 here.

The temperature in Ranchi today, on June 30, 2024, is 28.38 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.9 °C and 30.91 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 70% and the wind speed is 70 km/h. The sun rose at 05:05 AM and will set at 06:38 PM.

Tomorrow, on Monday, July 1, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.64 °C and 26.38 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 89%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Today, in Ranchi the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 35.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
July 1, 2024 24.3 °C Moderate rain
July 2, 2024 24.66 °C Moderate rain
July 3, 2024 28.86 °C Moderate rain
July 4, 2024 27.59 °C Moderate rain
July 5, 2024 23.82 °C Light rain
July 6, 2024 29.8 °C Moderate rain
July 7, 2024 29.31 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on June 30, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.78 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 33.1 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 32.0 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 27.12 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 28.7 °C Heavy intensity rain
Ahmedabad 32.76 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 35.79 °C Heavy intensity rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

News / Cities / Ranchi / Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.9 °C, check weather forecast for June 30, 2024
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 30, 2024
