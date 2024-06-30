Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.9 °C, check weather forecast for June 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on June 30, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ranchi today, on June 30, 2024, is 28.38 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.9 °C and 30.91 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 70% and the wind speed is 70 km/h. The sun rose at 05:05 AM and will set at 06:38 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, July 1, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.64 °C and 26.38 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 89%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Ranchi the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 35.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 30, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 1, 2024
|24.3 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 2, 2024
|24.66 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 3, 2024
|28.86 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 4, 2024
|27.59 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 5, 2024
|23.82 °C
|Light rain
|July 6, 2024
|29.8 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 7, 2024
|29.31 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.78 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|33.1 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|32.0 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|27.12 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|28.7 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.76 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|35.79 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
