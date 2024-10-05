Menu Explore
Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.22 °C, check weather forecast for October 5, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 05, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on October 5, 2024 here.

The temperature in Ranchi today, on October 5, 2024, is 26.85 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.22 °C and 28.9 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 65% and the wind speed is 65 km/h. The sun rose at 05:41 AM and will set at 05:32 PM.

Tomorrow, on Sunday, October 6, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.65 °C and 29.05 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 58%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 122.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
October 6, 2024 27.3 °C Sky is clear
October 7, 2024 28.09 °C Broken clouds
October 8, 2024 29.38 °C Few clouds
October 9, 2024 28.87 °C Moderate rain
October 10, 2024 27.33 °C Moderate rain
October 11, 2024 28.5 °C Moderate rain
October 12, 2024 29.14 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on October 5, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.02 °C Light rain
Kolkata 30.66 °C Light rain
Chennai 29.25 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 20.72 °C Heavy intensity rain
Hyderabad 29.14 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 29.94 °C Few clouds
Delhi 34.89 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 05, 2024
