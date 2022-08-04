‘Ready to face ED, so is each JMM worker’

Speculation about a political realignment is rife in Jharkhand. The recent arrest of three Congress legislators from the state in West Bengal with huge cash has only deepened concerns in the ruling JMM-Congress-RJD dispensation that the BJP is trying to topple the government in Jharkhand. In an interview with Vishal Kant, chief minister Hemant Soren spoke on the latest political developments, including the action by Enforcement Directorate against his close aides. Excerpts:

The political temperature in Jharkhand is soaring. Do you see any attempt to do what happened recently in Maharashtra and change the government in Jharkhand as well?

The Tava (frying pan) of Jharkhand is made of a different metal. People who are trying to heat the pan are themselves getting burnt. Keep watching what all happens in future. This is not something new we are facing. Earlier, we were battling with Covid-19. Now we bracing for a possible drought and looking for solutions, but the opposition has a different agenda.

While you accuse BJP of such things, they deny any role. They say even the arrest of MLAs involves Congress’s corruption and the TMC?

Actually, it is them (BJP) who need to reply... Their design was exposed before the entire country. They do this to divert the attention from the burning issues of the country, be it unemployment, price rise or farmers’ issues. They don’t want to deal with these issues. Their only agenda is Hindu-Muslim and Bharat-Pakistan.

Jharkhand has seen horse trading in the past as well. But this is the first time that MLAs have been arrested for being involved in it?

Many things happen for the first time. It is mere coincidence that it happened in Bengal. It could have been any other state; it could have been Jharkhand as well. And that is the reason that police are visiting different states to get hold of those involved in it. But what is happening today is very unfortunate. Till now, Army of our country would fight with other country. Now police of one state is fighting with police of other state within the country.

But this time arrest has been made on basis of an FIR by a ruling party MLA?

Law will take its own course. Everyone is equal before law. Be it me or anyone else.

Are you saying they deliberately do not allow other states and police of other states to work?

Absolutely. They are crushing the voice of political parties, elected representatives and of those speak for people. At present, it seems they are doing it successfully. But whenever this explodes in near future, it would be so loud that it would rupture their ear drums. No one should be in any kind of illusion that they can buy democracy by money power. It is not that easy that they can rule the country by such means.

Are you making a direct charge against the BJP behind all this?

Yes. In Jharkhand, BJP ruled for around 20 years. What is their achievement? They only exploited the resources and forced people to migrate and played with the future of the youth. And when people brought a tribal youth (Hemant Soren) to power, and when I am seeking solutions to problem of people in keeping with their sentiments, they are having pain in their stomach.

You mean to say they are trying to destabilise your government?

Let’s not describe it as attempt to destabilise. They don’t have the capacity to destabilise us because people formed a stable government. But they can’t live without power. Their only work is to either form or topple governments. They have been making such attempts soon after I came to power.

You recently said you would not budge despite action being done including central agencies?

Hemant Soren bows his head only before the people of this state who are the ultimate arbiter in a democracy.

Even when action is now being taken against your close aides?

Ultimately, these things (actions) will face the test of law. I have full confidence in rule of law. In Jharkhand, we have seen all this happening with our supreme leader Guruji (JMM chief and CM’s father Shibu Soren). He had to face much beyond legal cases since the time of the Andolan (movement) for separate Jharkhand. We all saw ultimately what happened and we got a separate state.

You recently remarked that all ED action in Jharkhand is ultimately to target you. With the arrest of your close political aide Pankaj Mishra and your press adviser being questioned by ED now, it seems they have taken one or two step towards you?

Even if they (ED) take four steps, it hardly matters. I am confident every JMM worker knows how to answer every question that comes their way. When my turn comes, I am ready to face them.