RJD to contest Jharkhand municipal elections: Party spokesperson

The parliamentary board of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has decided that the party will contest municipal elections in Jharkhand in full strength, party spokesperson Kailash Yadav said in a statement on Sunday. The parliamentary board of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has decided that the party will contest municipal elections in Jharkhand (HT Photo)

“During the meeting chaired by the chairman and leader of the legislative party, Suresh Paswan, at the party office in Dhurwa, the parliamentary board resolved that the RJD will contest the upcoming municipal elections in the state with full strength. Preparations will be made on a war footing. In-charges will be appointed at the divisional and district levels for the municipal elections, who will coordinate at the local level to field candidates and ensure their victory. All ministers, MLAs and other state office-bearers will tour their respective areas and conduct programmes,” the press release quoting Yadav stated.

The press release added that those present at the meeting included state labour minister Sanjay Yadav, state president and MLA Sanjay Kumar Singh Yadav, MLA Naresh, women’s wing president Rashmi Prakash and backward classes cell president Sunil Sahu, among others.

During the meeting, party leaders expressed solidarity with RJD leadership and the INDIA alliance.

“The message from RJD MLAs and leaders is that we are all soldiers of Lalu Yadav. We will remain in the RJD under the leadership of Lalu ji and Tejashwi Yadav until our last breath. The RJD is with the INDIA alliance and will stand shoulder to shoulder with Hemant Soren,” the press release read.

Municipal elections are expected to be held within the next three months in the state, with the INDIA Bloc partners, Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and RJD preparing for the elections separately.

“As the municipal election is not contested on symbols, we will decide regarding seat sharing at a later stage once a proposal comes from allied partners,” RJD spokesperson Kailash Yadav said.