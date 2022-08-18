Robbers loot ₹35 lakh from bank in Jamshedpur, tell customers they’re from CBI
A group of four armed robbers held the bank staff and customers hostage on gun point and decamped with around ₹30 lakh from the Mango branch of Bank of India in Jamshedpur on Thursday, officials said.
The customers said the robbers, who were wearing masks, seized their mobile phones saying they were from the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation). Those refusing to budge were threatened with their pistols.
“When I reached here, we didn’t find the bank staff at their place. Two robbers standing at the gate asked me to take a seat inside and asked for my mobile. When I refused, they pulled out a revolver and said they were from CBI conducting raids in the bank,” Suman Devi, an eyewitness said.
“As we opposed, they threatened to open fire. Then we realised, something was wrong. Later, we saw them leaving with cash inside their bag. Before leaving, they locked the main gate and dropped all mobile phones there,” said Prasenjeet Kumar, another eyewitness.
Jamshedpur senior superintendent of police Prabhat Kumar said the investigations have begun.
“As of now we can only share what we have gathered in the initial investigation. Those present said four robbers were inside the bank. While the exact looted amount still has to be ascertained, the staff claimed it is between ₹30-35 lakh. The eyewitnesses added the robbers were armed as well. We will be able to share more details once the probe ends,” said Kumar.
