Jalandhar bank robbery cracked, three held with money, weapon

Police claimed to have cracked a bank robbery and nabbed three accused out of the four for robbing more than ₹13 lakh from UCO bank, a week ago.

Police also recovered ₹7.5 lakh of looted money, a .315 mm country-made gun, and a two-wheeler used in the robbery. The accused are identified as Vinay Tiwari, Tarun Nahar, Ajaypal and Gurpreet Singh. Three of them are in the police net while Gurpreet Singh is yet to be arrested.

Commissioner of police Gursharan Singh Sandhu said that three accused looted UCO bank on August 4 at gunpoint and looted ₹13.80 lakh. A case under Sections 392, 506, 34 IPC, and 25/54/59 of the Arms Act was registered against the accused.

Deputy commissioner of police, Jaskiranjit Singh Teja and his team traced the case within one week and arrested three accused at Basti Bawakhel, Kapurthala road Jalandhar, the CP said.

CP Sandhu also said that after investigating the accused, police got to know that the planning of the robbery was hatched at Ajaypal’s house and a fresh case under Sections 120b and 411 of IPC is registered against him. Regular raids are being conducted by the police to nab the fourth accused Gurpreet Singh. Accused Gurpreet Singh already has five cases of robbery, attempt to murder, and arms act against him. Accused Ajaypal has ten cases of robbery, murder, arms act, and much more.