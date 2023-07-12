Jharkhand: RSS worker allegedly shot dead in Dhanbad district

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent
Jul 12, 2023 01:15 PM IST

An active member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was allegedly shot dead by unknown assailants near a village in Dhanbad district in Jharkhand on Tuesday night, police said.

Police have identified the deceased as Shankar Prasad, Dhanbad district convener of Vanvasi Kalyan Kendra, an arm of the RSS.

His body was found near Duma village under Tundi police station limits on Wednesday morning, police said, adding an investigation into the matter has been launched.

“We came to know about the incident today (Wednesday) morning. He was shot at least six to seven times,” Parimal Dey, nephew of Prasad said.

