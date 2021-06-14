State bans home isolation for Covid-19 patients

In order to prevent further resurgence of Covid-19 cases, the state health department has banned home isolation of infected patients, directing all district administrations to compulsorily shift such cases to Covid-19 care centres.

In a recent letter to deputy commissioners (DCs) concerned, additional chief health secretary Arun Kumar Singh has also directed to intensify contact tracing exercise and get people coming in direct or indirect contact of a positive patient tested within 24 hours.

The move came amid easing of lockdown restrictions across the country as well as the state owing to a declining trend in positive cases. “Considering this, it is the right time to be extremely vigilant for any possible surge in Covid-19 cases. Most states in the country have relatively high weekly positivity rate and hence influx of passengers from other states may pose a risk of increase in Covid-19 infection in our state,” the acting health secretary said in his letter dated June 12.

He, therefore, directed to shift all Covid-19 patients to Covid-19 care centres. “No home isolation shall be granted to them,” he said.

However, the DCs can create exception for people depending upon the situation. “The DCs may take a decision for authorization of home isolation only on case to case basis after due application of mind, fully satisfying themselves about the justification for such permission and taking into account concerns for public health and infection control in the districts.”

According to Singh, shifting patients from home isolation to facility isolation will most likely discourage many super spreaders from travel. It will also lead to better treatment of such patients and keep Covid-19 facilities ready as well as prepare for any eventuality in the near future, he said

Permanent RAT booths at airports, railway stations, bus terminals

In yet another direction, the health department asked the DCs to set up permanent rapid antigen test (RAT) booths at all airports, railway stations and bus terminals.

The booths should function round-the-clock to screen people arriving from other states, the department directed.

It also asked the DCs to depute police force, along with a magistrate, at every booth for providing adequate assistance to testing teams, besides stressing on providing adequate RAT kits to these booths.