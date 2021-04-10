State reports highest single day spike this year, active cases breach 10k-mark

Jharkhand on Friday reported the highest single day spike in the number of Covid-19 cases and fatalities so far this year after discovering 1,925 cases and registering 17 deaths, according to the health department’s Covid-19 bulletin released on Saturday.

With the detection of these cases, the tally of active cases in the state climbed to 10,604.

According to the Saturday morning bulletin, as many as 25,718 samples were tested on Friday, out of which 1,925 were found infected, logging a positivity rate of 7.48%. This indicated that out of every 100 samples tested, atleast seven were found infected.

The state’s tally of total positive cases now rose up to 134,715, including 122,936 recoveries, 10,604 active cases and 1,175 deaths.

Besides, the growth of cases in state capital Ranchi continued unabated, as nearly 40% of the state’s total cases discovered on Friday came from the district alone.

Ranchi on Friday detected 754 positive cases after testing 3,921 samples, recording a positivity rate as high as 19.22%. It showed that out of every five samples tested, one returned positive.

With detection of these cases, the district’s case tally crossed the 40,000-mark, and active cases breached the 5,000-mark. Ranchi logged 40,407 cases so far, including 34,900 recoveries, 5,217 active cases and 290 deaths.

East Singhbhum district, with its headquarters in Jamshedpur, stood second after Ranchi with respect to case tally. The district reported 256 cases after testing 2,267 samples on Friday, recording a positivity rate of 11.29%.

Out of 17 deaths reported from across the state, eight occurred in Ranchi and three in East Singhbhum district.

Meanwhile, the state was facing shortage of testing machines and trained manpower, causing delay in generation of test reports. Even private testing centres were generating reports atleast three to four days after sample collection.

According to the Covid-19 bulletin, as many as 37,745 untested samples were piled up across the state in different laboratories.

Taking serious exception to the fact that reports of samples collected from court staff on April 5 were yet to be generated, the Jharkhand high court on Friday pulled up the Ranchi district civil surgeon.

The court observed that inordinate delay in testing can pose serious trouble for the patient as well as the community as a whole. “By the time the report comes, the patient may die or he or she may spread infection to many others,” the court said.

It asked the Ranchi civil surgeon to inform the court every day about the district’s testing status. Advocate general assured the court that he will discuss the matter with authorities concerned and will soon apprise the court about the developments.

Besides, Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) microbiology department official informed the court that it required two more RT-PCR machines and additional manpower to clear the backlog of untested samples. A RIMS official informed that more than 1,200 samples were being tested everyday at present with the three existing RT-PCR machines at the hospital.