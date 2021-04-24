State starts Covid-19 circuit to relieve load of major districts

In order to decongest hospitals in major cities like Ranchi and Jamshedpur and provide oxygen beds to struggling patients, the state government on Saturday started ‘Covid-19 circuit’ through which patients will be shifted to hospitals in nearby districts where oxygen beds were lying vacant, officials said.

The circuit was inaugurated online by chief minister Hemant Soren, along with symbolically flagging off ambulances from his residence that will transport patients to nearby districts free of cost as and when required. “It is being observed that while there is lot of pressure on hospitals in Ranchi and Jamshedpur, several beds in nearby district hospitals are lying vacant. We need to use these beds optimally. Patients who are in need of oxygenated beds can dial emergency number and they can get admitted in nearby districts which are part of the two major districts. If needed, government vans will transport them to these facilities from Ranchi and Jamshedpur,” said Soren, while inaugurating the circuit.

The move comes a day after the chief minister said there was no shortage of oxygen or oxygen supported beds in the state.

Ramgarh, Khunti, Humla, Siddha, Lohardaga and Latehar districts are part of the Ranchi circuit, while Jamshedpur, Chaibasa and Saraikela-Kharsawan districts are part of the Jamshedpur (East Singhbhum) circuit.

According to the chief minister, hundreds of oxygenated beds were available in these districts. “In Ranchi circuit, out of the total 2,000 beds, nearly 450 are vacant. In Jamshedpur circuit, out of 1,200, around 500 are still available,” Soren said.

He further said oxygen beds in the state were increased to 10,000 from 2,500 in last 20 days, while work was also on to increase the number of oxygen supported beds across the state.

Besides, in a bid avoid problems arising due to lack of information, the state government issued a toll-free number, the chief minister said. Infected patients or families, who wish to be admitted to nearby district hospitals, can call central control room at 104 or Ranchi centre at 0651-2411144 and Jamshedpur centre at 0657-244011, and 8987510050. This service is being provided for free.

Earlier on Friday, Soren said there was no shortage of oxygen or oxygen supported beds in the state. “There is no need to panic. All of us will win this battle against Covid-19 by keeping restraint. Doctors in the state, including paramedical staff, and other Covid-19 warriors are working day and night for us. We all have to be together in this fight. Arrangements are improving with every passing day. Our patience can be an important link in this fight,” he said.

