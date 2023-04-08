Jharkhand: Man beaten to death by mob for theft in Ranchi; three arrested

Three persons were arrested in connection with the death of a 25-year-old man who was tied to a pole and beaten by a mob after he allegedly entered a house for theft, police said on Saturday.

Police have identified the victim as Wajid Ansari, a resident of Pandri village (Representative Photo)

The incident took place in Mahuatoli village under Chanho police station in Ranchi district. Police have identified the victim as Wajid Ansari, a resident of Pandri village.

The arrested accused were identified as Raju Oraon, Jeewan Oraon and Nandu.

Naushad Alam, superintendent of police (SP), Ranchi (rural), said three people were arrested under murder charges.

“We have arrested three persons under murder charges. We have also formed an SIT (Special Investigation Team) led by the area DySP to probe all angles in the case,” said the SP.

Alam said that soon after getting information, police rushed to the spot and took the victim to a local hospital and later shifted to RIMS (Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences), Ranchi, where he succumbed to injuries.

The SP further said the two cases were registered in this regard. The first case was lodged based on the complaint from the victim’s family for murder, while the other side registered a complaint of theft.

As per the complaint filed by the murder accused persons, Ansari and a few others entered a house with the intention of theft.

According to the people familiar with the matter, the duo were spotted by the house owner, who screamed and gathered the villagers and caught Ansari, while the other person with him managed to flee.

The villagers after catching Ansari tied him to a pole and beat him, leading to his death, the people said.