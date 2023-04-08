Home / Cities / Others / Tripura: Woman allegedly beaten to death by husband, in-laws; 8 held

Tripura: Woman allegedly beaten to death by husband, in-laws; 8 held

ByPriyanka Deb Barman
Apr 08, 2023 12:40 PM IST

Police said that they got information about the incident on Thursday late evening and traced the body near her home while the family was preparing for cremation

A 45-year-old woman was beaten to death allegedly by her husband and in-laws suspecting her of practising witchcraft, police said on Friday.

Police have identified the deceased as Kaushalya Ghatwal of Lengtibari, Tripura (Representative Photo)
Police have identified the deceased as Kaushalya Ghatwal of Lengtibari, a remote village in the Khowai district in Tripura.

Assistant inspector general Jyotisman Das Chowdhury said that police have arrested eight people, including the husband of the deceased, in connection with the incident and all have been charged with Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“All the accused persons were her in-law members,” Chowdhury said.

Police said that they got information about the incident on Thursday late evening and traced the body near her home while her family was preparing for cremation.

