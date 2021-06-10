Vaccine wastage falls to 1.5% from earlier 4.5% in J’khand: State health dept

The continuous effort to create awareness among people about the Covid-19 vaccine has started showing results in terms of reduced wastage of vaccines across the state, health department officials said.

As per the vaccine data from the National Health Mission (NHM), Jharkhand administered around six lakh doses of the Covid vaccine from May 26 to June 8.

On May 26, the vaccine coverage in Jharkhand was 4,012,142 doses, which increased to 4,607,189 doses by June 8.

“Similarly, till May 26, net vaccine availability at the state government was 4,207,128 doses, of which 4,012,142 doses were administered. While on June 8, net vaccine availability was 4,676,990, of which 4,607,189 doses were administered. It resulted in bringing wastage down to 1.5% from earlier 4.5%,” a health department official said.

Wastage of vaccination ignited a political controversy last month. The Centre claimed that Jharkhand, with 37% wastage, was on top of the list of states that reported wastage. However, the state government countered the Centre’s claims saying the wastage was only 4.65%.

“In May, the state government started a drive across Jharkhand to make people aware of the importance of taking the jab and other relevant information. More than 23 lakh women of Sakhi Mandal, under JSLPS, were trained to hold a mass awareness drive across the state,” an official said.

In many parts of Jharkhand, it is very difficult to reach by a four-wheeler due to the difficult terrain and positioning of villages, but the government is putting in every effort to ensure the availability of the vaccine to them also, he said.

The official said many districts have adopted bike vaccination drive with the on-spot registration facility, which has helped not only in spreading awareness among the rural population but also mobilised a large population to the nearby vaccination centres. Different districts across the state are also operating mobile vaccination van to ensure vaccination in the distant parts of the state.