World No Tobacco Day: Jharkhand government imposes ban on 11 brands

On ‘World No Tobacco Day’ the Jharkhand government extended a previously imposed ban on manufacture, storage, distribution, and sale of 11 brands of packaged and unpackaged pan masala in the state. Monday’s order extended an order imposed on May, 2020, in the interest of public health.

"The notification prohibits the manufacture, storage, distribution or sale of 11 brands of pan masala containing magnesium carbonate as an ingredient, packaged or unpackaged,” the state government said in a statement.

The pan masala brands listed in the government order are Pan Parag, Shikhar, Rajnigandha, Dilruba, Rajniwas, Musafir, Madhu, Bimal, Bahar, Sehrat and Pan Parag Premium.

"Any violation of this order shall entail strict action under the appropriate sections of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and the Indian Penal Code," the order said.

The state government had imposed a ban on all tobacco products on May 22 of last year to prevent spitting in public in a bid to avoid a spread of Covid-19. Experts around the globe have held the pandemic responsible for aiding tobacco addiction around the world, reported ANI on Monday.

The World Health Organization (WHO) observes ‘World No Tobacco Day’ on May 31 of every year. Director-General of WHO, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said in a statement on Saturday that smoking tobacco raises the risk of developing severe disease and death from Covid-19 by upto 50 per cent. The United Nations body is running a 'Commit to Quit' tobacco campaign this year and has urged governments all over the world to provide citizens with information, tools, and support they need in order to quit tobacco.