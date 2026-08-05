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Youth hold immense potential, need to be guided in right direction: Soren

Addressing people at his ancestral village, Nemra, in Ramgarh district on the first death anniversary of JMM founder and former chief minister Shibu Soren---fondly remembered as Dishom Guru or Guruji---the chief minister said the present era belongs to the new generation.

Published on: Aug 5, 2026, 08:08:00 IST
By HT Correspondent, RANCHI
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Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday said that youth possess boundless energy and limitless possibilities but need to be guided in the right direction as some antisocial forces are misleading and targeting the state’s innocent citizens, the elderly, women and the youth.

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren. (HT Photo)
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren. (HT Photo)

Addressing people at his ancestral village, Nemra, in Ramgarh district on the first death anniversary of JMM founder and former chief minister Shibu Soren---fondly remembered as Dishom Guru or Guruji---the chief minister said the present era belongs to the new generation.

“Our youth possess immense energy and boundless potential. However, every strength brings with it certain challenges. Therefore, it is the responsibility of all of us to guide the new generation in the right direction so that they do not go astray,”

The chief minister, his cabinet colleagues, elected representatives, and senior leaders from the ruling INDIA bloc, visited Nemra to pay tribute to the late Shibu Soren, who was awarded the Padma Bhushan posthumously last month.

On the occasion, Soren unveiled a life-size statue of his father at the Sona-Sobran School campus at Lukaiyatanr. He said the purpose of installing this statue is to encourage the coming generation not to forget their history and roots.

Soren also inaugurated and laid foundation of projects worth 102.5 crore on the occasion. He said that brave sons like Dishom Guru Shibu Soren built Jharkhand with their blood and sweat.

“Now, the responsibility of adorning, nurturing, and advancing this state rests on all our shoulders. As a responsible and sensitive government, our continuous effort is to ensure that government schemes, facilities, and rights reach even the last person in the state, and that the people’s voice reaches the government directly,” he added.

Born on January 11, 1944, in Ramgarh district’s Nemra village, Shibu Soren, popularly known as ‘Dishom Guru’ (leader of the land), was one of the most enduring political figures in the country’s tribal and regional political landscape.

The death of the 81-year-old leader in August last year marked the end of an era in the state’s political arena.

 
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