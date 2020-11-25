Reopening of institutions: Colleges affiliated to Punjab Technical University must get staff, students tested for Covid

cities

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 22:34 IST

Punjab Technical University (PTU) has made it compulsory for its affiliated colleges to get all staff members and students tested for Covid-19 before reopening.

Following this, several colleges have tied up with the health department to conduct the tests. Many colleges have decided to reopen only after coronavirus cases decline and the situation is under control.

At Punjab College of Technical Education (PCTE), 250 students were tested on Wednesday. They were accommodated in the college hall and social distancing was maintained. Doctors and assistants conducted swab tests.

More than 205 students were tested last Friday. Only one tested positive and has been home quarantining as per guidelines of the health department.

KNS Kang, director general, said, “Abiding by the instructions from PTU, a team from the health department is conducting Covid tests for students. The staff has already been tested and over 700 students have been tested so far. We are planning to start with only practical classes, and for theory, online classes will continue .”

At Gulzar group of Institutes, staff members have been tested for the virus. The testing was arranged by Khanna civil hospital under the guidelines of senior medical officer. Students who want to attend physical classes have been asked to get themselves tested, and after receiving their parents’ consent, they will be allowed to attend.

Gurkirat Singh, executive director, GGI said: “We will start classes by taking all necessary precautionary measures. Students have been instructed to wear face masks and maintain social distancing in the classrooms.”

Authorities of Gujranwala Guru Nanak Institute of Management and Technology, Ghumar Mandi, conducted a survey last week and asked students whether they want to attend physical classes or continue online.

Around 60% students said they prefer to continue online. Harpreet Singh, college principal, said, “We are not reopening right now as the intermediate semester exams are starting from December 1 and we want students to revise by staying at home. We are discussing with the college management, and whenever the situation improves, crash courses of practicals will be conducted.”

At Khalsa Institute of Management and Technology, Civil Lines, the college authorities have designed a consent form sent it to parents. But, majority of them have refused to sent their wards to college and want online classes to continue. Harpreet Kaur, director, said, “We are continuing with the online classes and if any student has any query, then they can visit college to get their doubts cleared.”