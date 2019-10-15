e-paper
Residents’ body discusses traffic woes, cyber crime, law and order with IG

cities Updated: Oct 15, 2019 21:47 IST
Noida: A group of office bearers of a residents’ body have requested senior police officers for a separate police verification centre in Noida, as well as concrete solutions to the traffic menace in the district.

The requests were made by a delegation of the Federation of Noida Residents Welfare Associations (FONRWA) in a meeting with the IG (Meerut Zone), Alok Singh.

“He acknowledged that there is a traffic problem in Noida and has assured us of a solution soon. A request was also made for more manpower to take care of both traffic and the law and order in the district,” KK Jain, secretary general, FONRWA, said.

He said that there is a need to have a separate police verification centre in Noida. “We also requested for a police verification centre in Noida. There is one in Greater Noida but not in Noida. We also mentioned the need for a proper cyber centre with fingerprint experts and state-of-the-art gadgets. He said a cyber centre for Noida is already planned and that it will have all facilities to tackle online crimes,” Jain said.

Residents also highlighted the need for trained police personnel for better interaction with the public. They also requested frequent meetings between the residents’ welfare bodies and the local police. In addition, they have also requested a dog squad for Noida.

“We also suggested that there is a need for better monitoring of surveillance systems and CCTV cameras already in place. There is a need to strengthen the force as the existing measures are extremely meagre for our population,” Yoginder Sharma, president, FONRWA, said.

He said during the interaction with the IG, he was informed that a proposal has also been sent by the police department for a fire brigade platform to respond to fire incidents in high-rises.

Sharma said the IG is likely to meet representatives of Noida RWAs during his next visit to Noida. However, the IG could not be reached for his comment despite multiple calls and text messages.

