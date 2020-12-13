e-paper
Restrictions on unreserved bookings for passenger trains eased: Pune–Daund shuttle in demand

Restrictions on unreserved bookings for passenger trains eased: Pune–Daund shuttle in demand

cities Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 19:19 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
         

PUNE For at least 10,000 train passengers travelling daily on the Pune–Daund route, are expecting that the daily Pune – Daund shuttle (diesel electric multiple unit -DEMU) train begin operations after the railway board, on Sunday, announced that all restrictions on unreserved train bookings for passenger trains will be removed from Monday, December 14.

Until now, under the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, travel by train required a reserved ticket.

Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer of the central railways (CR) said, “As the railway board has removed the restrictions on unreserved tickets, soon ticketing from automatic ticket vending machines (ATVM) will start. Discussions are going on about starting of other passengers trains.”

“There are thousands of people working in emergency services between Daund and Pune - like government offices, banks, the police department, blood banks, hospitals and several other services. The number of passengers travelling between the cities 10,000, so it is necessary that the shuttle DEMU train service be started immediately,” said Vikas Deshpande, secretary, Daund-Pune-Daund Pravasi Sangh.

The DEMU train service between Pune and Daund, inaugurated in March, 2017, by the then union railway minister Suresh Prabhu, is a 76-km route with 10 halts– Hadapsar, Manjari Budruk, Loni, Uruli Kanchan, Yavat, Khutbao, Kedgaon, Kadethan, Patas and Daund.

