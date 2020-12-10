e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Robber’s murder in Mohali: Police still groping in dark

Robber’s murder in Mohali: Police still groping in dark

Police have formed multiple teams to crack the case, said Sohana SHO

cities Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 21:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

A day after a robbery suspect was found shot dead near Sector 86, police have yet to identify the shooters.

Jaspreet Singh, alias Billa, a resident of Manimajra, was found dead in his car on the Nanumajra village road with two bullet marks on his head.

His body was found hours after he, along with two accomplices, fired shots at a goldsmith at his shop in Sector 23 in an attempt to snatch his cash. So far, police suspect he was murdered by his accomplices during a scuffle.

“We are investigating the matter thoroughly. The suspects will be nabbed soon as we formed multiple teams to crack this case,” said inspector Daljit Singh, station house officer, Sohana police station.

Meanwhile, an autopsy was conducted at the civil hospital in Phase 6 on Thursday and Jaspreet’s body was handed over to his family members.

Following their failed robbery attempt at the goldsmith’s shop, Jaspreet and his two accomplices had escaped in their Hyundai Verna. Two of the accused were captured in the CCTV footage.

top news
No guarantee we’re out of Covid-19 pandemic, says Abhijit Banerjee
No guarantee we’re out of Covid-19 pandemic, says Abhijit Banerjee
Attack on Nadda’s convoy: Centre seeks report from Bengal govt
Attack on Nadda’s convoy: Centre seeks report from Bengal govt
HTLS 2020: Shivraj Singh Chouhan says there will be no political fallout of farmers’ protest
HTLS 2020: Shivraj Singh Chouhan says there will be no political fallout of farmers’ protest
China again blames India for border friction, talks of challenges in ties
China again blames India for border friction, talks of challenges in ties
Mamata compares BJP leadership to Hitler, Mussolini
Mamata compares BJP leadership to Hitler, Mussolini
‘India is important part of the Walmart story’: CEO Doug McMillon at HTLS 2020
‘India is important part of the Walmart story’: CEO Doug McMillon at HTLS 2020
Car bomb kills 16 including 3 Turkish troops in northeast Syria
Car bomb kills 16 including 3 Turkish troops in northeast Syria
Farmer protest: Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee decodes situation #HTLS2020
Farmer protest: Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee decodes situation #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveCovid-19 vaccineHuman Rights Day 2020Farmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In