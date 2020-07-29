e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Rs 14 crore project to renovate Mohali city’s water supply system: Minister

Rs 14 crore project to renovate Mohali city’s water supply system: Minister

Booster stations to be set up in five places in the city; old pumps and motors installed at various water plants in the city and water pipes to be replaced as per requirement.

cities Updated: Jul 29, 2020 19:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
The project is aimed at providing high-pressure water supply in city.
The project is aimed at providing high-pressure water supply in city.(AFP)
         

The entire water supply system of Mohali city is to be renovated at a cost of Rs 14 crore, Punjab minister of health, family welfare and labour Balbir Singh Sidhu said on Wednesday. He said the project is aimed at providing better water supply to residents.

The minister said that the Rs 13.9-crore project has already been started and in order to supply high-pressure water to residents, booster stations were being set up at five places in the city. The five places include Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 5, Sector 70 (Mataur) and Sector 72.

Sidhu said that old pumps and motors installed at various water plants in the city and water pipes would be replaced as per requirement.

He said that a modern SCADA (Supervisory control and data acquisition) system is also being installed to detect water leakage in the pipelines and immediately rectify it.

top news
Moments after Rafale fighter jets land, Rajnath Singh’s veiled warning to China
Moments after Rafale fighter jets land, Rajnath Singh’s veiled warning to China
LIVE: In Unlock 3, no night curfew from Aug 1; schools, colleges, metro to remain shut
LIVE: In Unlock 3, no night curfew from Aug 1; schools, colleges, metro to remain shut
Sachin Pilot congratulates Rajasthan’s new Congress chief, hopes he will unbiased
Sachin Pilot congratulates Rajasthan’s new Congress chief, hopes he will unbiased
Indian Air Force with Rafale has plan to take the fight to China
Indian Air Force with Rafale has plan to take the fight to China
Rajasthan governor spurns CM Gehlot for 3rd time over House session request
Rajasthan governor spurns CM Gehlot for 3rd time over House session request
‘Touch the sky with glory’: PM Modi’s Sanskrit tweet welcomes Rafale jets
‘Touch the sky with glory’: PM Modi’s Sanskrit tweet welcomes Rafale jets
New Education Policy 2020: Board exams set to be easier as NEP moots lowering stakes
New Education Policy 2020: Board exams set to be easier as NEP moots lowering stakes
Maruti Suzuki reports Q1 net loss of Rs 249 crore as Covid-19 takes toll
Maruti Suzuki reports Q1 net loss of Rs 249 crore as Covid-19 takes toll
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 Live UpdatesBSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesSanjay DuttMaharashtra 10th Result 2020Odisha Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In