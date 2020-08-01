e-paper
Rs 2 crore sanctioned for development works in Mohali

Rs 2 crore sanctioned for development works in Mohali

The local bodies department has issued necessary instructions to the municipal corporation in this regard

cities Updated: Aug 01, 2020 00:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

Health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said that the state government has decided to undertake development works in all the residential societies of the district at its level. For this, the local government department has sanctioned a fund of Rs 2.1 crore.

Giving details, Sidhu said that the local bodies department has issued necessary instructions to the municipal corporation in this regard and has approved the development works under Section 82 (3) of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976.

He further said that after this decision, various development works will be carried out in Darshan Vihar Society, United Cooperative Society, Pancham Society, SBI Colony, Housefed, Guru Tegh Bahadur Complex, SCL Society, Joginder Vihar, Jalvayu Vihar Society, Commando Complex, Police Colonies, Army Flats, Ivory Tower, and Mayfair. The work estimates have been chalked out, he added.

Sidhu said that the fund would be utilised for internal works of these societies like parks, internal roads, LED street lights, and paver blocks, etc.

He said that this was the first time that the government was going to carry out the internal development work of residential societies at its level.

