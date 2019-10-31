Rs 29 lakh cheating case against Goodwin Jewellers lodged at Nigdi police station

cities

PUNE A cheating case of Rs 29 lakh has been lodged against Goodwin Jewellers at the Nigdi police station. The complainant, identified as Yohannan Thomas ( 64), a resident of Morwadi, has filed the case againt Goodwin Jewellers’ manager, director, managing director, and manager apart from one other person.

The complaint stated that the accused “coaxed him and his wife”to deposit money as a fixed deposit with the company. Accordingly, the complainant deposited Rs 29 lakh since 2012 with Goodwin Jewellers, said officials.

Despite, the fixed deposit deadline ending, the accused did not return the money.

A number of investors gathered at the Goodwin Jewellers shop in Chinchwad on October 22, which was closed.

The owners of Goodwin Jewellery Group had allegedly promised clients that their money would be refunded and hundreds of aggrieved persons have filed complaints. Goodwin Jewellers shut down its branches across Navi Mumbai and Chinchwad last week, without intimating clients and investors.

Thane Police’s economic offences wing (EOW) on Wednesday took over the probe. Owners Sunil Kumar and Sudesh Kumar have been charged under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code and under relevant sections of Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act. The two are currently absconding.

