Home / Cities / Sacked banker ends life in Ludhiana, branch manager among 2 booked

Before taking the extreme step, the 33-year-old recorded a video, saying that the accused used to misguide customers and made them invest in various ponzi schemes for commission and sent him to collect the money

cities Updated: May 26, 2020 23:57 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Before taking the extreme step, the victim, a resident of Subhash Nagar, had recorded a video message accusing bank branch manager and gold loan in-charge for abetting his suicide and sent to his friends and family members.
Sacked from his job, a 33-year-old old private bank employee has died after jumping into the Sidhwan Canal near Doraha. Before taking the extreme step, the victim, a resident of Subhash Nagar, had recorded a video message accusing bank branch manager and gold loan in-charge for abetting his suicide and sent to his friends and family members.

On Tuesday, the Sahnewal police registered an FIR against the accused and launched a manhunt for their arrest.

Victim’s father said his son was working in the loan department of the bank branch in Sahnewal. He had left home on May 23 and did not return. When they received a video message from his mobile phone, they informed the police, who found his motorcycle parked near the canal in Doraha.

Sahnewal station house officer (SHO) inspector Inderjit Singh said the police had fished out the body on Tuesday near Gurthali canal bridge. The victim is survived by his six-month pregnant wife.

In the video, he had alleged that the accused used to misguide customers and made them invest in various ponzi schemes for commission and sent him to collect money from the market. He also alleged that after losing their money in the schemes, they used to threaten him. He said when he refused one day, the duo sacked him.

The SHO said a case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against the accused.

