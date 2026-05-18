Raipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday flagged off 400 new vehicles for the 'CG Dial 112' emergency response service for integrated emergency assistance and 32 mobile forensic science laboratory vans in Chhattisgarh.

Safety push: Amit Shah flags off 400 emergency response vehicles, 32 forensic vans in Chhattisgarh

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Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai described the initiative as a significant step towards strengthening public safety and rapid emergency response systems in the state.

Apart from CM Sai, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, state assembly speaker Raman Singh and Director General of Police Arun Dev Gautam were present at the event held at the parade ground of the Police Training School at Mana camp in Raipur.

The 400 newly inducted vehicles are equipped with smartphones, GPS, wireless radio systems, PTZ cameras, dash cameras, mobile network video recorders and solar backup facilities, enabling live monitoring, real-time tracking and rapid communication, a government official said.

The service will operate round the clock and use technologies such as GIS-based monitoring, advanced vehicle tracking, SIP trunk technology and automatic caller location identification. People will also be able to seek help through voice calls, SMS, email, web portals, WhatsApp, chatbots and the SOS-112 India mobile application, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The upgraded arrangement is expected to improve crime control, women and child safety, road accident response, medical assistance and overall emergency management, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The upgraded arrangement is expected to improve crime control, women and child safety, road accident response, medical assistance and overall emergency management, he added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The 'CG Dial 112' service, currently operational in 16 of the state's 33 districts, will be expanded across the state from Monday, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 'CG Dial 112' service, currently operational in 16 of the state's 33 districts, will be expanded across the state from Monday, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In a post on X, CM Sai said, "Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah today flagged off over 400 state-of-the-art vehicles from Raipur under the 'Next Gen CG Dial-112' service. This marks a significant step towards further strengthening public safety and the system for providing rapid emergency assistance in Chhattisgarh." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a post on X, CM Sai said, "Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah today flagged off over 400 state-of-the-art vehicles from Raipur under the 'Next Gen CG Dial-112' service. This marks a significant step towards further strengthening public safety and the system for providing rapid emergency assistance in Chhattisgarh." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Previously operational in 16 districts, the service has now been expanded to cover all 33 districts of the state, thereby ensuring that people receive prompt, safe, and effective assistance during various emergencies, including road accidents, medical emergencies, and matters concerning the safety of women and children, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Previously operational in 16 districts, the service has now been expanded to cover all 33 districts of the state, thereby ensuring that people receive prompt, safe, and effective assistance during various emergencies, including road accidents, medical emergencies, and matters concerning the safety of women and children, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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"It is the clear resolve of our government that every citizen receives swift, reliable and superior assistance during times of crisis. 'Next Gen CG Dial-112' is a strong initiative towards building a safe, sensitive and empowered Chhattisgarh," the CM said.

According to officials, it is a technology-driven governance initiative integrating police assistance, fire services, medical emergency response, women's helpline, child helpline, disaster management support and highway emergency services on a single platform.

The Dial 112 service, operational in the state since 2018, has already assisted lakhs of people during emergencies, they said.

The mobile forensic vans, one for each of the 32 out of 33 districts in the state, launched under the theme 'Science on Wheels - Towards Faster Justice', are aimed at strengthening scientific investigation at crime scenes, an official said.

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Each van, costing around ₹65 lakh, is equipped with crime scene protection kits, evidence collection and sealing tools, fingerprint detection systems, narcotics testing kits, digital forensic support systems, high-quality photography equipment, ballistic examination kits and gunshot residue testing facilities, he said.

The mobile laboratories would enable preliminary scientific examination, evidence preservation, testing and digital documentation directly at crime scenes, reducing delays in transportation of evidence to laboratories and minimising chances of contamination, he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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