School dropout posed as successful entrepreneur on matrimonial sites to dupe 20 women of money in Delhi

delhi

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 20:44 IST

A 46-year-old school dropout donned the fake persona of a successful entrepreneur on matrimonial websites to cheat at least 20 women of their money, the Delhi Police said on Saturday after arresting him.

Anyesh Roy, deputy commissioner of police (Cyber Prevention Awareness and Detection), said the arrested man, Gaurav Dhamija, would trick his victims by addressing each of them as ‘Mrs Dhamjia’ and making them believe that he would marry them.

Dhamija mainly targeted widowed women and divorcees, but limited his interactions to phone calls and chats on social media. “He never met any of his victims personally,” said DCP Roy.

The officer said Dhamija is a resident of outer Delhi’s Nihal Vihar and dropped out of school in class 10. “He had married in 1999, but had been divorced soon after,” the DCP said. He unsuccessfully tried his hands at a few businesses but had incurred losses, the officer said.

“He began using social media as a hunting ground. He created fake profiles of a successful entrepreneur, earning lakhs of rupees every month,” the DCP said.

Once Dhamija had drawn the attention of a woman, he would first promise marriage as well as expensive gifts. Then would come his tricks, the DCP said.

“He would begin by seeking small amounts from the women, either on the pretext of investment in his business or for his father’s treatment. When the women got more emotionally invested in him, he began demanding larger amounts,” said the DCP.

In some cases, he took money from his targets on the pretext of getting them teaching jobs, said the DCP.

The police began searching for Dhamija a few weeks ago on a complaint by a woman who had grown suspicious on realising that the man only took money and avoided meeting her personally. “When the woman finally demanded her money back, he threatened her, forcing her to seek police help,” said the DCP.

By then, Dhamjia knew the police were on his trail and kept changing his hideouts. “We used his technical details to trace his hideouts to states such as Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, but he kept on shifting,” said the officer.

Dhamjia was finally arrested from Meerut on Thursday. “He named the 20 women he has cheated so far. We are contacting them to join our investigation,” said the DCP.

The officer cautioned people from trusting friends made on social media sites with money and private details unless their identities are personally verified.

First Published: Aug 17, 2019 19:43 IST