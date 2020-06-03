Scolded over gaming ‘addiction’, 24-yr-old ends life in Hisar

cities

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 23:15 IST

A 24-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his house in Geeta Colony here after his parents scolded him playing too much PUBG, police said.

A Hisar police spokesperson said Arvind Kumar took the extreme step when his family members scolded him spending too much time playing the online game.

“Arvind ended his life by hanging from the ceiling in his first-floor room. His parents informed us about the incident,” the spokesperson added.

PUBG is an online multiplayer game where about 100 players fight in free for all combat and the sole survivor becomes the winner.

The police have handed over Arvind’s body to the family after conducting an autopsy. They have started inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.