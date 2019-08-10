Security upped as Eid coincides with last Monday of Shrawan

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 20:16 IST

LUCKNOW Security has been beefed up across the state in view of Eid on Monday. Special advisories have been issued to police chiefs of all 75 districts to ensure peace and maintain law and order as the last ‘Somvaar’ (Monday) of the holy month Shrawan falls on the same day and also because of the ongoing kanwar yatras (religious trip to Shiva temples).

Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh said the police chiefs of all districts have been issued directions to identify sensitive areas and make necessary arrangements to avoid any law and order problem during the festivals.

He said some districts like Bareilly, Moradabad, Meerut, Amroha, Sambhal, Ghaziabad and Hapur are very sensitive districts and their police chiefs have been asked to intensify vigil to ensure peace.

Another senior official at DGP headquarters said a detailed advisory has already been issued with specific directions to not allow any new places for Qurbani (sacrifice of animals), other than traditional places, and ensure the sacrifices are held in covered places.

He said the advisory had a mention that sacrifices in open and carrying meat in open may lead to trouble between Muslims and right wing volunteers.

The official said district police authorities have been asked to ensure no stray animals like bulls, dogs and pigs come near the worship places while namaz (prayers) is been offered between 8 and 11 am on Monday.

He said they have been asked to ensure no prohibited animals are sacrificed in their jurisdiction and that nobody gets involved in cow slaughtering or spreading of rumours of cow slaughter.

He said police alertness was required more as Muslim as well Hindus will be celebrating on the same day and little negligence, even small tiffs, may snowball into major trouble. He said the kanwar yatra is going these days and so special care should be taken to ensure against any flare-up in sensitive areas.

The official said the police authorities have also been directed to ensure proper lighting, water facility and cleanliness at worship places with coordination of other departments concerned.

In Lucknow, senior superintendent of police Kalanidhi Naithani issued directions to police to remain extra vigilant in the Old City and keep a close watch in sensitive areas. He said the police force carried out flag march in sensitive areas to ensure peace.

Naithani said cops in civvies have been deployed in the area, including Bakra Mandi, where animals are sold for sacrifice. He also said police officials have been asked to sensitize people about cattle slaughtering in covered places.

