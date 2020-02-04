Sex racket busted in Agra, seven arrested

cities

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 19:26 IST

HOTEL RAIDED Those arrested include three women from Uzbekistan and two from India

AGRA The UP police busted a big sex racket and arrested seven people, including three women from Uzbekistan and two from India, after a raid at a hotel in the city on Monday evening.

The process to seal the hotel was initiated and other hotels having a dubious image were under the police’s scanner.

“Recently, a girl student was raped at a hotel in Tajganj area of Agra. Since then, police got active and kept an eye on hotels having a dubious image. We got concrete information about wrongdoing at a hotel and raided it on Monday night,” said BR Pramod, SP (city).

As the raid began, panic gripped the hotel and three persons involved in the prostitution racket, including a woman, managed to flee, but seven others were nabbed. They were presented before the court on Tuesday and sent to jail, said Pramod.

“The seven people arrested included three women from Uzbekistan, two Indian women and an alleged middleman Rahul Kushwaha. They were nabbed from rooms in the hotel along with Arpit Kumar, who was managing the affairs,” said the SP (city).

The cell phones recovered from those arrested confirmed their involvement in immoral trafficking of women, said police.

“The process to seal the hotel has been initiated. We are working on a plan to nab those running hotels with dubious image,” he added.

Additional city magistrate (IV) Mahendra Kumar reached the hotel on Tuesday afternoon for proceedings to seal it.

The police were also on the trail of one Roshni, said to be the mastermind of this racket. She was believed to be one amongst those who managed to flee from the hotel during the raid.

About three dozen hotels in Agra were on police radar now. Most of these were allegedly encouraging the practice of giving rooms on rent for a few hours without asking for identity proofs of the visitors.