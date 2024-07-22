Shimla Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for July 22, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 23, 2024 20.34 °C Moderate rain July 24, 2024 20.08 °C Moderate rain July 25, 2024 21.22 °C Moderate rain July 26, 2024 21.72 °C Moderate rain July 27, 2024 23.09 °C Moderate rain July 28, 2024 21.15 °C Moderate rain July 29, 2024 21.23 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.65 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 30.11 °C Light rain Chennai 34.05 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.99 °C Light rain Hyderabad 25.89 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 29.95 °C Moderate rain Delhi 37.29 °C Light rain

The temperature in Shimla today, on July 22, 2024, is 21.48 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.57 °C and 21.74 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 74% and the wind speed is 74 km/h. The sun rose at 05:31 AM and will set at 07:23 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, Shimla is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.55 °C and 23.48 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 75%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Shimla today stands at 112.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Shimla for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 22, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

