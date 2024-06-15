 Shimla Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.79 °C, check weather forecast for June 15, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Shimla Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.79 °C, check weather forecast for June 15, 2024

Jun 15, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Shimla on June 15, 2024 here.

The temperature in Shimla today, on June 15, 2024, is 28.83 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.79 °C and 32.19 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 20% and the wind speed is 20 km/h. The sun rose at 05:17 AM and will set at 07:26 PM.

Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 16, 2024, Shimla is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.05 °C and 33.41 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Shimla today stands at 118.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Shimla for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
June 16, 2024 31.7 °C Sky is clear
June 17, 2024 32.19 °C Sky is clear
June 18, 2024 32.2 °C Sky is clear
June 19, 2024 30.93 °C Light rain
June 20, 2024 30.83 °C Broken clouds
June 21, 2024 30.24 °C Broken clouds
June 22, 2024 31.77 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on June 15, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 29.24 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 36.48 °C Few clouds
Chennai 33.44 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 26.94 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad 30.47 °C Overcast clouds
Ahmedabad 36.95 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 42.74 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Shimla weather update on June 15, 2024
Shimla weather update on June 15, 2024

Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
