Shimla Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.79 °C, check weather forecast for June 15, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 16, 2024 31.7 °C Sky is clear June 17, 2024 32.19 °C Sky is clear June 18, 2024 32.2 °C Sky is clear June 19, 2024 30.93 °C Light rain June 20, 2024 30.83 °C Broken clouds June 21, 2024 30.24 °C Broken clouds June 22, 2024 31.77 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.24 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 36.48 °C Few clouds Chennai 33.44 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.94 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 30.47 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 36.95 °C Moderate rain Delhi 42.74 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Shimla today, on June 15, 2024, is 28.83 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.79 °C and 32.19 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 20% and the wind speed is 20 km/h. The sun rose at 05:17 AM and will set at 07:26 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 16, 2024, Shimla is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.05 °C and 33.41 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Shimla today stands at 118.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Shimla for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 15, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

