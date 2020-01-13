Showers lash parts of Haryana, wheat farmers happy

cities

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 22:34 IST

Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by hailstorms lashed parts of Kurukshetra, Karnal, Yamunanagar and Kaithal districts on Monday.

However, officials at the state agriculture department say that no major loss is expected in the state’s northern districts due to such weather conditions as wheat is cultivated in most of the areas and rain at this stage is good for the crop.

“Hailstorm was reported in the parts of Kurukshetra district, especially in Ladwa and Babain area. Affected farmers can apply for claims under the crop insurance scheme within 72 hours,” said Pradeep Meel, deputy director, Haryana agriculture department (Kurukshetra).

More rain on cards

Following Monday’s rain, mercury has plunged across the region. Officials at the meteorological department have predicted more rains.

The meteorology department at the Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agriculture University (CCSHAU) has predicted rain in many places of Haryana on Tuesday morning.

ML Khichar, meteorology and agriculture department head, said, “There are chances of rain from the evening of January 13 till the morning of January 15. After that, there will be a sharp fall in the minimum temperature, which will result in foggy conditions during the night hours.”

He said the maximum temperature in Hisar on Monday was recorded at 21.9°C, while the minimum was noted at 11.8°C.

Ambala shivered at the minimum temperature of 8.5°C, Narnaul at 8.5°C, Rohtak at 9.5°C, Sirsa at 12.7°C and Bhiwani at 7.8°C. The recorded temperatures were above normal lows, MeT officials said.

However, the minimum temperature in Karnal was one notch below normal at 6.8°C.

Light to moderate rainfall was also witnessed in several parts of Rohtak, Jind, Sonepat, Bhiwani and Dadri districts.

No hailstorm in Sirsa, Hisar, Fatehabad

Khichar said there were no traces of hailstorm in Sirsa, Hisar and Fatehabad.

“The rain is likely to benefit farmers who are growing mustard and wheat. We had already sent text messages to farmers, asking them to stop irrigating their fields,” he added.

Most of the agricultural experts are of opinion that January rains will boost production of mustard, wheat, gram and barley crops.

They claim due to rain, minimum temperature is likely to drop, which will be good for all crops.

Ramesh Chander, a farmer from Mayna village in Rohtak, said, “Wheat crop required another cycle of irrigation, but Monday’s rain saved us from irrigating fields in this chilly weather.”

But, many believe that hailstorm at this stage could be harmful for mustard crop and vegetables.

“The hailstorm will affect the yield of mustard as it is in the flowering stage,” said a Nilokheri-based farmer, Raghubir Singh.

As per farmers, rains and hailstorms are also harmful for cauliflower, potato, onion and tomato and could result in increase in vegetable prices.

Khichar also corroborated it by saying that, “Hail, if bigger in size, do damage the crop, be it wheat, mustard or vegetables. After rain, the minimum temperature sharply falls, which may also cause frosting near the roots and that too damage the crops.” (With inputs from agency)