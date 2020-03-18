e-paper
Home / Cities / Six held for printing fake currency in Kaithal, ₹5.50 lakh seized

Six held for printing fake currency in Kaithal, ₹5.50 lakh seized

The accused had printed around ₹ 15 lakh and most of it had already been put in circulation

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 23:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A counterfeit currency racket was busted and six people were arrested for allegedly printing and circulating fake notes.

As many as 1,100 fake notes of ₹500 denomination (amounting to ₹5.50 lakh) were seized.

The prime accused was identified as Vijay Pal of Kathwar village, Kaithal and his five accomplices have been identified as Dinesh Kumar and Anil Kumar of Keorak, Sanjay Singh of Jawanti village, Jasbir Singh of Malikpur and Sukhvinder Singh of Rasulpur village.

Kaithal superintendent of police (SP) Shashank Kumar said the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) had suspected Pal of possessing a stolen vehicle but also found fake notes in his possession.

Based on Pal’s testimony, police arrested five more people and found that the accused had been running the racket for the past six months.

The accused had printed around ₹ 15 lakh and most of it had already been put in circulation. The CIA will demand police remand of the accused to ascertain the location of the printing machine.

The SP said though quality of notes was not up to the mark but the print was passable.

The accused have been booked under Sections 489A (counterfeiting) and 489B ( Using as genuine, forged or counterfeit currency-notes) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

